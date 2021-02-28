iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $218.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $230.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

