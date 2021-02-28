iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,830,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 331,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 414,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 300,382 shares during the period.

QUAL traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.53. 1,580,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.45.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.