iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 3,011.8% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 974.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,556,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,111,000 after purchasing an additional 854,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 155,962 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,608,000.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02.

