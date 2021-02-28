iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $66.37 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $68.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41.

