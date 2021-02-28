iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 702,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,646 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 48.7% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $263,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $381.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,195,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,978. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.09 and a 200-day moving average of $359.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

