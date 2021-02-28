Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Boosted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE IRM opened at $34.79 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,243. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

