IQ.cash (IQ) Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One IQ.cash token can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $198,448.51 and approximately $90,455.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.48 or 0.00459220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00069448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00074131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00081089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.16 or 0.00449376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00204899 BTC.

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

