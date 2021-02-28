Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,605.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,400 shares of company stock worth $10,556,470. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

