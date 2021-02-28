Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $12,058,280.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares in the company, valued at $57,515,091.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $182,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,539 shares of company stock worth $34,348,470. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. 4,848,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,254. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

