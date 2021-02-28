Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,767 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the average volume of 838 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 87,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

