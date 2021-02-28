Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 39,995 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the typical volume of 26,663 call options.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $220.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $239.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

