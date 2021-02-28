Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

ISBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,352,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.