Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IKTSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Intertek Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

