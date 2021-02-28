Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 106.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,249,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,969,000 after acquiring an additional 495,994 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,544 shares of company stock worth $12,936,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

