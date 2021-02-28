InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Up 137,900.0% in February

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 137,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ICLD opened at $0.01 on Friday. InterCloud Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
InterCloud Systems Company Profile
