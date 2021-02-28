Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

