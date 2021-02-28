Insula 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $654.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Insula token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insula has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. Insula has a market cap of $219,197.96 and $654.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insula Profile

ISLA is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,051 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

