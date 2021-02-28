Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.34

Shares of Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.34 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 16.20 ($0.21). Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 16.20 ($0.21), with a volume of 250,565 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £155.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.34.

Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

