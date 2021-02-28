Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INSP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

NYSE:INSP opened at $232.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $239.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,998,000 after purchasing an additional 91,563 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 670,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after buying an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after buying an additional 205,692 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $99,327,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,160,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

