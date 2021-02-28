Insight Protocol (INX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,775.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $14,775.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00716544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00038604 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

INX is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.