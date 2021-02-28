Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells 1,117 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,117 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $39,374.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WLFC opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

