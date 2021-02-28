Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $1,506,300.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TRV stock opened at $145.50 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average of $128.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

