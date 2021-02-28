Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman Sells $7,815,000.00 in Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 922,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,129,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50.

On Monday, February 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34.

On Tuesday, February 16th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,577,774.49.

On Tuesday, December 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36.

On Friday, December 4th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $10,749,656.95.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $6,579,459.14.

On Monday, November 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $5,971,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $2,389,711.38.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $46.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 429,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 270,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

