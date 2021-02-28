Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman Sells $146,600.00 in Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50.

On Monday, February 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34.

On Thursday, February 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,577,774.49.

On Tuesday, December 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36.

On Friday, December 4th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $6,579,459.14.

On Monday, November 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $5,971,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $2,389,711.38.

SCCO opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 596,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

