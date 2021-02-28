Insider Selling: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Sells $1,299,602.50 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $109.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

