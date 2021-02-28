Insider Selling: CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) COO Sells 3,753 Shares of Stock

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $174,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.94.
CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
CSG Systems International Company Profile
CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.
