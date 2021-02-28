Insider Selling: CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) COO Sells 3,753 Shares of Stock

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $174,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

