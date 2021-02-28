Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $450,584.94 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $355,514.40.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $89,839.75.

On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $84,078.80.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $266.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.02.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth $32,000.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

