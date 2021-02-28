Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells 2,056 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AVA stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.13%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Avista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Avista by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 40,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Avista by 183.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

