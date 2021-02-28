Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells 11,326 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider David Alan West sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $1,161,821.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARW stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

