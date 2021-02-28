Insider Buying: Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Director Michael K. Shields acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $17,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RMT opened at $11.72 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMT. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

