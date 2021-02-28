Insider Buying: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Purchases $50,327.20 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HSIC opened at $61.85 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

