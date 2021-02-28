Insider Buying: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Purchases $50,327.20 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of HSIC opened at $61.85 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
