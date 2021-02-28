Insider Buying: Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Purchases 2,674 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. bought 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $32,756.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 238,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

