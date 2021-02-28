Insider Buying: Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Purchases 2,674 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. bought 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $32,756.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $13.34.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
