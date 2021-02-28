Insider Buying: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 485,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,895.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.39. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400,554 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.