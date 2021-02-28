Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at SVB Leerink

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

INGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,852.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,990.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,830 shares of company stock worth $3,488,040. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inogen by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Inogen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

