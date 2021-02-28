INO COIN Price Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $5.51 or 0.00012150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $990.95 million and $417,846.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.03 or 0.00770294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00030589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00057098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00040955 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

