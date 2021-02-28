Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.64. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,867,912 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP raised its position in Innoviva by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 132,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Innoviva by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,926 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

