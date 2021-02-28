Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,867,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

