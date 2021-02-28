Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €42.30 ($49.76) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.91 ($41.08).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

