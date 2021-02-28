Independent Research Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €71.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.82 ($82.14).

ETR:FME opened at €57.36 ($67.48) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of €63.94 and a 200-day moving average of €68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

