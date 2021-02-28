Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 400 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

NYSE STZ opened at $214.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average is $201.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

