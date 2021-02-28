Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $1.82 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after buying an additional 3,013,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after purchasing an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,055 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 169.3% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 366,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 230,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.