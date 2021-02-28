Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $202.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

