Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $203.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,046,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,404,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 75,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $202.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.00 and its 200-day moving average is $201.73. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

