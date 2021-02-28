Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

