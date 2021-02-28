Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 13,767 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 206.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

