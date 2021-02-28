Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,521,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,309,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,861,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

