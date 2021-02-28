Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE ALK opened at $65.02 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,793 shares of company stock worth $979,892 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.