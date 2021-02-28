Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 981.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,449 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

