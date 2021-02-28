Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 6,739 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

