IDEX (IDEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.01 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $31.58 million and $4.01 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00054950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00757580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00030272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039086 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

